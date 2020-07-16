Town of Breckenridge seeks councilperson to succeed Gary Gallagher

The town of Breckenridge is seeking a successor for Town Council member Gary Gallagher. After Gallagher’s final meeting with the council July 28, the town intends to fill the vacancy in August or September.

The appointment will be made by Mayor Eric Mamula and the rest of the Town Council. The term will run until the April 2022 municipal election. Gallagher has served multiple terms on council since he was first elected in 2012.

Town Council meetings, which a successful candidate would be required to attend, are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month or more frequently if the need arises. The councilperson also would be required to serve on additional committees.

Council appointees must be residents and electors in the town of Breckenridge for at least one year and a citizen of the United States. The council may interview finalists for the appointment.

To apply, send a letter, describing interest, experience and background to town administrative assistant Peyton Rogers at peytonr@townofbreckenridge.com. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Friday, July 31. For more information, call 970-547-3126.