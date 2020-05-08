Summit County towns to host weeklong cleanup event
Five towns in Summit County — Blue River, Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne — are hosting town cleanup weeks from Saturday, May 9, to Sunday, May 17. The extended cleanup event aims to spruce up Summit County while allowing people to maintain social distancing. Each town will provide supplies, including trash bags, safety vests and gloves at a designated town location.
- Blue River: Blue River Town Hall
- Breckenridge: Public Works Building
- Dillon: Dillon Town Hall
- Frisco: Outer Range Brewing Co., HighSide Brewing or Frisco Town Hall
- Silverthorne: Silverthorne Recreation Center.
Participants can then use the supplies to clean up trash around their neighborhoods. Bags of removed trash can be left on the side of town roads and will be picked up and disposed of by town staff. Bags must be put out for collection no later than May 17.
Participants also can enter into a contest for a gift card to a local business by using their town’s social media handle and hashtag on Instagram posts.
- Blue River: Use the handle @blueriver64 with the hashtag #BlueRiverCleanUp
- Breckenridge: Use the handle @townofbreckgov and the hashtag #BreckCleanup
- Dillon: Use the handle @dilloncolorado with the hashtag #DillonCleanUp
- Frisco: Use the handle @friscoco with the hashtag #FriscoCleanUp
- Silverthorne: Use the handle @silverthornecolorado with the hashtag #SilverthorneCleanUp
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User