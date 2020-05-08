Summit County towns to host weeklong cleanup event

Frisco resident Tim Rawley picks up trash near Walter Byron Memorial Park during the 2018 cleanup day.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Five towns in Summit County — Blue River, Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne — are hosting town cleanup weeks from Saturday, May 9, to Sunday, May 17. The extended cleanup event aims to spruce up Summit County while allowing people to maintain social distancing. Each town will provide supplies, including trash bags, safety vests and gloves at a designated town location.

Blue River: Blue River Town Hall

Breckenridge: Public Works Building

Dillon: Dillon Town Hall

Frisco: Outer Range Brewing Co., HighSide Brewing or Frisco Town Hall

Silverthorne: Silverthorne Recreation Center.

Participants can then use the supplies to clean up trash around their neighborhoods. Bags of removed trash can be left on the side of town roads and will be picked up and disposed of by town staff. Bags must be put out for collection no later than May 17.

Participants also can enter into a contest for a gift card to a local business by using their town’s social media handle and hashtag on Instagram posts.