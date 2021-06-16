Town of Breckenridge to host full slate of trail running events

Bethany Michalak runs French Gulch en route to her win in the town of Breckenridge's second virtual race in the summer 2020 Summit Trail Running Series.

Photo from Vince Hutton / Breckenridge Recreation Department

The town of Breckenridge this summer will host a Fourth of July trail running race, the Summit Trail Running Series from July through mid-September and two standalone races in September.

Town of Breckenridge Sports and Special Events Coordinator Vince Hutton said the Independence Day 10K Trail Run will have a start time of 7 a.m. July 4.

The Fourth of July race kicks off the town’s traditional Fourth of July festivities, which also feature the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race, and finishes on Main Street. The race, which encompasses two 5.5-mile loops with 857 feet of vertical gain, has no same-day registration and is limited to 250 runners.

The Summit Trail Running Series will take place every other Wednesday from July 7 through Sept. 15, with all races beginning at 5:30 p.m. Each race will feature a short and long course. The first race, on July 7, will feature 4- and 7-kilometer options on the Breck Rec/Morning Thunder course. Runners will then run either 5 or 8 kilometers on the French Gulch course July 21.

On Aug. 4, the series will be on 4- and 9-kilometer courses on Baker’s Tank. Then runners will take to 6- and 14-kilometer courses on Horseshoe Gulch on Aug. 8. The traditional Flumes/Tom’s Baby races will be on 7- and 11-kilometer courses Sept. 1 before the series wraps up with the Carter Park 8K and 14K on Sept. 15.

Hutton said courses and maps are subject to change. There is no same-day registration for the series.

The series will return to in-person racing formats this year after runners used the popular Strava GPS application last summer to record their times on pre-marked courses.

This fall, the Falling Leaves 7K trail run is slated for a 9 a.m. start Sept. 11 while the Oktoberfest 5K Trail Run will have a 10 a.m. start Sept. 25.

The Independence Day 10K trail run and the other standalone events return in 2021 after they were not held in 2020 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Registration for all events can be found at BreckenridgeRecreation.com/programs/special-events-and-tournaments .