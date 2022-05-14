Town of Breckenridge to repair its recpath asphalt from Watson to 4 Mile Bridge Tuesday
The portion of the Breckenridge recreation path from Watson Avenue to 4 Mile Bridge will undergo asphalt maintenance operations from Tuesday, May 17, through Wednesday, May 18.
The recpath will remain open during while the asphalt is being repaired but users will be required to dismount and walk around the construction crews.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Local