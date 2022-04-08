Town of Dillon looks to fill planning commission vacancy

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct date of the application deadline.

The town of Dillon is looking to fill a vacancy for its planning commission, and Dillon residents can apply to serve a three-year term.

According to a news release, The planning and zoning commission reviews development applications such as commercial buildings, property rezoning, subdivisions, signage and more. Some applications also need to be reviewed by Dillon Town Council at additional meetings. Commission meetings are scheduled for the first Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

Interested people should submit a letter of interest and qualifications to astuckey@townofdillon.com no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. The documents can also be mailed to the town clerk or town of Dillon, P.O. Box 8, Dillon, CO 80435.

A brief interview with the Town Council will be held on Tuesday, May 3. For further information, call 970-468-2403.