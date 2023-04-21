Town of Frisco announces slate of summer running events

Two runners compete in the 2018 Run the Rockies trail race on the Frisco Peninsula trails in Frisco.

Todd Powell/Town of Frisco

The town of Frisco has announced a full slate of summer running events which will range from untimed fun runs to competitive multisport endeavors along with breathtakingly beautiful road and trail races.

The Trail Running Film Festival will kick off the racing season on April 27 with race events beginning in June and going through September.

Mountain Goat kids races

For the seventh year, the Town of Frisco is hosting a series of four kids’ trail running races at the Frisco Adventure Park. Kids may choose from three distances (0.5 – 1 mile, 1.5 – 2 miles and 5K), and parents are welcome to accompany their kids during the run.

Races will be held on June 6, June 20, July 11, and July 25. For more information visit, TownOfFrisco.com . Registration will be made available soon.

Frisco Triathlon

The ninth annual Frisco Triathlon will take place on July 14 and will feature stand-up-paddle boarding, mountain biking and trail running. The 2023 Frisco Triathlon is sold out, please visit FriscoTriathlon.com to be added to the waitlist.

Run the Rockies trail 10K and half marathon

The Run the Rockies trail 10k and half marathon will lead runners through the Frisco Peninsula trails with breathtaking views of Dillon Reservoir and the Tenmile Range. This is a great course for a first-time half-marathoner or runner looking for a fun course that offers single track and dirt road trails. Racers will start and finish at the Frisco Nordic Center.

The event will take place on Aug. 12, and all racers will receive a commemorative finisher item. Awards will go out to top three overall male and female finishers, as well as male and female age group winners.

Registration is open online at RuntheRockies.com .

Run the Rockies road 10k and half marathon

The Run the Rockies road 10k and half marathon will feature the traditional, fast road course, which showcases the beautiful fall foliage along the Ten Mile Canyon recpath.

Runners will start near Copper Mountain and will follow the paved recreation path to finish on Main Street in Frisco. The 10k course is 100% downhill, and the half-marathon course is 75% downhill.

The event will take place on Sept. 16 with a shuttle being made available in order to transport runners from the finish in Frisco back to the start at Copper.

All racers will receive a commemorative finisher item. Awards will go out to top three overall male and female finishers, as well as male and female age group winners.

Registration is open online at RuntheRockies.com .

The town of Frisco is always in need of enthusiastic volunteers for check-in, registration and on course support. Please contact Grant McKay at GrantM@townoffrisco.com to volunteer for any of the events.