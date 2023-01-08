Town of Frisco announces slate of winter events at the Frisco Nordic Center

Competitors jockey for position in Frisco's Gold Rush Nordic race. The town of Frisco recently announced its slate of events at the Frisco Nordic Center for the winter.

Joe Kusomoto/Town of Frisco

The town of Frisco has announced its full lineup of social and competitive events at the Frisco Nordic Center for the 2022-23 winter season.

The events will start in early January with the Up & At ‘Em race series which offers the opportunity to be a part of a low-pressure, self-timed competition before jumping into the mass start Gold Rush Nordic races and the Frisco Freeze Fat Bike race.

The first three races of the Up & At ‘Em race series will be held in a virtual, self-timed format, with the last two races being held in person. The series will offer five different 6.5-kilometer to 10-kilometer races where participants can pick from classic and skate disciplines.

Participants can sign up for individual races or for the whole series. Participants must use a Strava account and join the Up & At ‘Em group to participate in the virtual races.

The course will be marked from Wednesday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. on race weeks and racers must complete the course within that time frame during daylight hours for their results to count in the virtual series.

The last two races in February and March will be held in person with professional timing and post-race breakfast treats provided.

All series registrants will receive a custom gift. Online registration, additional information and course maps are available on FriscoNordic.com .

The 52nd annual Frisco Gold Rush Nordic races will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Gold Rush is the longest running Nordic event in Colorado and celebrates Frisco’s mining heritage. Race options include a 20-kilometer skate, a 10-kilometer skate and classic and a 5-kilometer skate and classic for youth and adults. There is also a 1-kilometer youth fun ski.

20-kilometer, 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer race participants will receive a Frisco Toko beanie with their race registration. Online registration, additional information and course maps are available at FriscoGoldRush.com .

The final race to grace the Frisco Nordic Center this winter will be 7th Annual Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race on Saturday, Feb. 18. Racers will compete over a fast, flowing, fun course that will be entirely on groomed Nordic trails. Racers will complete two laps for a total distance of 14-kilometers while juniors-level racers will race one 7-kilometer lap.

All racers will receive a finisher mug as well as soup. Those old enough will also have the option of enjoying a beer after the race. Registration and more information are available at FriscoNordic.com .

The Frisco Nordic Center will also host beginner skijoring clinics on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 28.

Registration is available at FriscoNordic.com .

In terms of more social events, the Frisco Nordic Center will host Eat, Ski and Be Merry and the Frisco BrewSki.

Eat, Ski and Be Merry will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, and will be presented by the Team Summit Nordic Program. The event allows participants to experience the Frisco peninsula at night on candle-lit trails while enjoying cozy bonfires with food and drinks along the way.

All proceeds benefit Summit Nordic Ski Club scholarships, programs and athletes.

Tickets include food and drinks along a candle-lit, beginner-friendly 2.5-kilometer course. A variety of food will be available at the stops to better accommodate some — but not all — dietary restrictions.

Participants may find more details about this event and register in advance at FriscoNordic.com . No tickets will be sold on the day of the event.

That’s not all. The Frisco Brewski will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The 5th Annual Frisco BrewSki is a non-competitive, happy hour ski tour with stops for snacks, non-alcoholic drinks and beer tastings from Colorado breweries.

Skiing will take place on groomed, scenic and non-challenging terrain at the Frisco Nordic Center. All ages and skiing abilities are welcome.

Register at FriscoBrewSki.com . A portion of the proceeds will go to Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.