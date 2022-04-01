Town of Frisco announces youth summer camp offerings; registration begins April 6
Frisco’s recreation department has announced that the town will once again offer youth day camps throughout the summer months.
The camps will be open for children ages 5-14 and will run from June 2 through Aug. 17.
The town of Frisco offers summer camps each year in order to provide opportunities for adventure and growth to local youth during summer break.
The town will be offering several different camps to choose from with different focuses. Some of the offerings include Skate Camp, Adventure Camp, H2O Camp and the Girls on the Run summer program.
On Wednesday, April 6, registration will open up for residents of Frisco and Copper at 8 a.m. and at noon for non-residents.
To register or find out more information about the town’s camps, visit FriscoCamps.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.