Town of Frisco conceives Strava-based trail run series

Run The Rockies 2018 half-marathon first-place female finisher Amity Elliot of Louisville finishes with a time of 1 hour 34 minutes and 2 seconds in June 2018 in Frisco.

Summit Daily file

FRISCO — In the same spirit as Jeff Westcott and Maverick Sports Promotions, the town of Frisco’s recreation department will host a virtual, Strava-based race series this summer.

Linsey Joyce, the town of Frisco’s recreation programs manager, said the town will commence its Frisco Solo Series on Wednesday, July 1, with three subsequent races to follow on Wednesday, July 15, Wednesday, July 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 12.

“I think this is a really good solution we’ve landed on,” Joyce said. “We’re excited to give it a try.”

All four races will take place on the trails of the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area after the U.S. Forest Service and the Dillon Reservoir Recreation Committee gave Joyce the go-ahead to host the series — much like they did for Westcott for this past week’s Frisco Roundup mountain bike event.

The Frisco Solo Series will have runners take to a pre-marked course on peninsula trails. Those same runners will then connect their end of the Strava application GPS software to record their run through the race segment. Joyce will then be able to take all runners’ solo segments and compare them to recognize the top-3 male and top-3 female finishers.

Joyce said all four races will be on courses between 4 to 7 miles. The courses will remain in place for 48 hours, and runners will be able to record their Strava segments beginning at noon Wednesday until the ensuing Friday at noon.

“The idea really just came from seeing and hearing from local runners, their need and the desire to want to have some competition and be able to still race on the trails here in Summit County,” Joyce said. “Between conversations I’ve had with (Breckenridge Recreation’s) Vince (Hutton) and from the town of Breckenridge and Jeff (Westcott), we’re all exploring how to do this virtual running or biking side of things.”

Joyce said each Friday, a few hours after solo racing has completed, the town hopes to have results calculated. The top male and female finishers will receive a 10-punch pass to the Frisco Nordic Center.

The cost of registration for all four races in the series is $50, while for individual races it’s $15. For youth racers, there will be a discount of $30 for the series, and $10 for an individual race. Everyone who signs up for the full series will receive a Mountain Smith bag, featuring the Solo Series’ logo.

Just like Westcott’s mountain-bike virtual race on Wednesday and Thursday, the trails that the virtual town’s Solo Series running races will take place on will remain open to other members of the public over the two days.

Joyce said one of the races in the series, either the third or fourth race, will be a run of the entirety of the popular lake-front Perimeter Trail. She said the town is working with Frisco Nordic Center and trails manager Pete Swenson on routes for other races in the series to showcase the recent trail improvements and new segments at the peninsula.

“So folks can get an idea of where the trails are going,” Joyce said.

As for other originally planned running races that have since been canceled or postponed, Joyce said the town has postponed its June events to September, including, as of now, the Run the Rockies road 10-kilometer race and half marathon, and the Bacon Burner 6K. The town has also canceled the Frisco Triathlon, which was originally slated for July 11. And the Mountain Goat Kids trail-running races have also been bumped to July and/or August.

Joyce said all race plans are subject to change pending regulations and guidance from county public health. With that, she said the town could change races currently slated for traditional formats to a virtual Strava format if they deem that the best option.

“If we can facilitate that, that is kind of our job,” Joyce said of virtual race options.