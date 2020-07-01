Town of Frisco elaborates on postponement, cancellation details for summer running races

A runner takes to the trails at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area.

Along with its virtual solo running series — which began Wednesday — the town of Frisco has shared additional details regarding other planned, postponed and canceled running events for summer.

From June through August, the Frisco Recreation Department had scheduled eight races on the trails, roads and recreational paths in and around Frisco as well as one race that would have taken runners onto Dillon Reservoir on a stand-up paddleboard.

Changes as a result of the pandemic include the postponement of the 44th annual Run the Rockies Road 10K and half-marathon to Sept. 19, pending public health orders and conditions at that time.

Also, the Frisco Triathlon, which originally was scheduled for July 11, has been canceled because the public health order would have required the first leg of the race on stand-up paddleboards to take between 5-6 hours to launch, town officials said in a statement. This made the race difficult and potentially unsafe for competitors because of windy conditions that are typical in the afternoons on the reservoir, officials said.

The Mountain Goat Kids Trail Running races are still scheduled to happen July 14 and 28 and Aug. 4 and 18.

As for the Run the Rockies Trail 10K and half-marathon, the trail-running version of the event is still scheduled for Aug. 8. The town said any decisions about the race will be made during the week of July 13.

The Bacon Burner 6K, which accompanies the Colorado BBQ Challenge each year, has been postponed to Sept. 26 and will depend on whether the BBQ Challenge will be able to continue on that date, officials said.