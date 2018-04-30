Frisco featured in Vice Media’s ‘Blunt Reviews’ video web series

On April 20, the digital media and broadcasting company Vice released its first in a marijuana-focused web series “Blunt Reviews.” The nine-minute video features host Simone Sullivan in Frisco, Colorado, on a “scenic weed retreat in the small mountain town.”

“Blazing Trails in Frisco, Colorado” follows Sullivan as consumes plenty of cannabis while participating in a few mountain activities. “I’m going to go smoke weed and hang out in nature,” Sullivan says of her trip.

She describes Frisco as a cute town with plenty of healthy, active people. And a lot of dogs. “I’m pretty sure if you don’t have a dog, you’re like, a weirdo,” she says.

Sullivan imbibes with her host before heading out for a hike up to Rainbow Lake. She then “gets blazed for an afternoon of ice fishing,” before having a THC-infused feast of elk chili and other infused foods.

Vice has released two videos in the “Blunt Reviews” video series, the second episode titled “Smoking Doobies in Denver.” In the intro, Sullivan describes the series as a “weed travel show where we review things to do while you’re stoned.”