Town of Frisco hosting Trail Running Film Festival on April 27

The Town of Frisco recently announced that it will be hosting the Trail Running Film Festival on Thursday, April 27, at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge.

Attendees are invited to celebrate running as a universal practice and get inspired by the adventures shared, while experiencing stories from around the world. All the films are contributed by filmmakers who are passionate about adventure, inclusivity, wild spaces, art and diversity on the trails.

Anyone who attends the film festival will receive a 20% discount on race registration for the Frisco Run the Rockies Trail 10K & Half Marathon on Aug. 12 and the Frisco Run the Rockies Road 10K & Half Marathon on Sept. 16 if they register for either or both races during the festival.

The 20% race registration discount will only be available onsite during the April 27 film event.

Tickets are currently available online at RuntheRockies.com for $15 per person. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. with the film starting at 7 p.m.

More information about the Trail Running Film Festival may be found by visiting RuntheRockies.com or by emailing Linsey Joyce at LinseyJ@townoffrisco.com .

The Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge is located at 621 Recreation Way in Frisco.