Town of Frisco launches new Girls on the Run summer program

Photo by Joe Kusumoto / Town of Frisco

The town of Frisco will offer a new eight-week Girls on the Run program on Mondays and Thursdays from June 14 through Aug. 5.

The summer program, which will meet on the multipurpose field at the Frisco Adventure Park, will run each day from 5-6:30 p.m.

The town is piloting a summer Girls on the Run program this year after the program was typically held after school in years past.

Over the course of eight weeks this summer, girls will complete 14 lessons with their trained volunteer coaches, play fun running games and discuss topics such as making healthy decisions, body image, cooperation, team building, and contributing to the community. Each 90-minute session will build upon the previous session’s curriculum, and the amount of time spent doing physical activities will increase week to week.

The program will culminate in a celebratory 5-kilometer run. The program is open to girls entering third through sixth grades. Program participants are asked to bring tennis shoes, a rain jacket, a water bottle and a snack.

Space-limited registration is $100 for all 16 sessions and open at FriscoCamps.com .

For more information, contact Linsey Joyce at 970-668-9133 or LinseyJ@townoffrisco.com .