Town of Frisco to dedicate ‘Soaring Eagle’ sculpture to Ann McCrerey

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

Ann McCrerey, one of the original founders of the Frisco Arts Council, died at age 99 on Nov. 14. The town of Frisco will honor McCrerey’s contributions by dedicating Michail Razvan Constantine’s sculpture “Soaring Eagle” to her.

The original arts council made possible the installation of the sculpture — as well as eight other sculptures throughout Frisco — and Frisco Town Council recently agreed to reestablish the Frisco Arts Council.

The dedication ceremony will be at the sculpture on the corner of Main Street and First Avenue at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The public is invited to attend for the unveiling of a new artist plaque as well as a dedication plaque for McCrerey. Mayor Hunter Mortensen and Town Council member Melissa Sherburne will lead the dedication along with the McCrerey family and their friends.

A celebration life will be held afterward at 3 p.m. at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St.