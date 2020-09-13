Town of Frisco to host Run the Rockies road races with staggered starts

A runner races in a previous Run The Rockies Road Race in Frisco.

Photo by Jenise Jensen / Town of Frisco

FRISCO — The town of Frisco will host the Run the Rockies 7-kilometer and 11-kilometer road races in a wave-start format on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Based out of the Frisco Adventure Park, the 44th annual race will be limited to 175 runners who will depart the start line in groups of 10 every five minutes beginning at 7 a.m.

Race registration will close at 8 a.m, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and there will be no day of registration available this year. Registration and more information are available at RunTheRockies.com.

The race was postponed from its usual June date and the location of the race was changed as well. Rather than runners racing through Tenmile Canyon, the course will wind through the relatively flat recreation paths along the Dillon Reservoir. The 7K and 11K race distances will replace the traditional half-marathon and 10K courses. The cut-off time for both the 7K and the 11K will be 10:30 a.m. There will not be a post-race party this year, and racers will be asked to leave the finish area right after they complete the race.

The race is the second in-person race the town of Frisco has hosted since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the first being the Run the Rockies Trail 10K and Half Marathon.

Race organizers are looking for race volunteers for Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19 to assist with set up, drive through bib pick-up, aid stations, course marshaling, event clean up and the course sweep and clean up.