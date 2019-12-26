Town of Frisco to offer free Christmas tree recycling, with bonfire in February

The Town of Frisco has started accepting Christmas trees for its annual tree recycling program. Residents will be allowed to drop off their discarded trees from now through 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. On that date, the town will take all the deposited trees and light them at the Spontaneous Combustion bonfire in the evening.

The town will only accept trees stripped of all lights, tinsel, garland, tree stands and decorations prior to dropping off trees at the drop site located at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot, near the corner of Summit Boulevard/Highway 9 and Marina Road, behind Uncle John’s Farm Stand.

Only real trees will be accepted. No plastic trees or building materials of any type will be accepted. The tree drop off is open 24 hours a day.

The Spontaneous Combustion bonfire on Saturday, Feb. 8 is a community celebration featuring a large bonfire and fireworks. Chili and beverages, including beer, will be available for purchase to benefit the Summit Nordic Ski Club. The bonfire will begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 8 p.m.

Further information about tree drop off and bonfire may be found at TownofFrisco.com or by contacting Nora Gilbertson at 970-668-9132 or NoraG@townoffrisco.com.