Town of Frisco to open Adventure Park tubing hill Friday

Tubers take to the hill at the Frisco Adventure Park on Feb. 21.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

Reservations for the tubing hill at the Frisco Adventure Park will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, and the park will open Friday, Dec. 4.

Town spokesperson Vanessa Agee said the town received permission from the state to open the winter sports facility at 50% capacity, though the town opted for a more conservative 25% capacity amid an increase in virus cases in the county and state.

Guests at the Adventure Park will not be able to access any indoor facilities due to COVID-19 rules. As a result, the park will be doing all of its ticketing outside, and the town will provide trailers where guests can access restrooms, Agee said.

Facial coverings and reservations will be required to ride the tubing hill.

The town is expecting strong interest in the outdoor activity.

“The trend is absolutely following what we’ve seen in Summit County — Frisco specifically,” Agee said. “It’s been reported nationally there’s much higher demand for outdoor recreation, and that includes tubing and skiing. People want to get out to do something safe that’s good for their health, and we understand outdoor recreation is that thing.”

The town currently plans to open the Adventure Park’s Ski and Ride Hill Dec. 17. The Frisco Nordic Center opened Friday, Nov. 27, and Meadow Creek Pond, which is behind Walmart in Frisco, opened Wednesday, Dec. 2. Free public skating is available at Meadow Creek Pond from dawn until 10 p.m.

The Frisco Public Works Department will maintain the ice by removing snow and applying water to the surface, according to a press release. Agee added that “no fishing” signs will be posted around the pond.

Public works crews measured the ice depth at up to 7 inches within the cleared area. That said, the town advises skaters to recreate at their own risk.