Town of Silverthorne and Locals Liquors band together to raise a record-breaking amount for local nonprofits
The town of Silverthorne and Locals Liquors raised $40,389 for local nonprofits during the May 5 Locals’ Appreciation Party hosted during the town’s First Friday event.
The funds will be evenly distributed to the following nonprofits:
- Summit Swift Water Rescue
- Mountain Dreamers
- Family & Intercultural Resource Center
- Building Hope
- High Country Conservation Center
- CAFE Food Rescue
The free event featured beer, wine and liquor tastings from more than 30 vendors and included live music from the Chris Bauer Band and Blue River Grass. Locals Liquors also raised money though an online auction featuring special allocations of bourbon and whiskey.
The sum is a record-breaking amount of fundraising for the locals’ appreciation event. Last year’s party raised more than $30,000.
