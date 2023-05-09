Town of Silverthorne awards $39,000 in scholarships to high school students

The town of Silverthorne recently awarded $39,000 in scholarships for graduating Summit High School students.

The Schmidt Scholarship, named after former Silverthorne mayor Bill Schmidt, was given to 18 Silverthorne high school seniors.

All graduating seniors who are residents of the town and have a minimum grade point average of 2.75 were eligible to apply for the scholarship. Applicants were considered on their demonstration of good citizenship, activity in school and community programs as well as ability to succeed in their chosen field.

This year’s recipients were: Luc Andrews, Linda Chavira, Aiyana Feuereisen Kemp, Cooper Hyland, Cecilia Lowe, Maria Molina, Mamadou Ndiaye, Kai Oppito, Noah Preaus, Amy Quijada, Brianna Richter, Michelle Saldivar Hernandez, Luca Strachan, Evan Sturges, Alessandro Tepate Cordova, Paige Wescott, Margarita Willingham and Jeraldine Zubia Fletes.

“On behalf of our community, the town of Silverthorne is extremely proud of all of our Class of 2023 graduates,” said Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist. “We are excited for the young members of our community to venture out and make a difference in the world. For our high school seniors who have chosen to continue their education, we are proud to support them in this next chapter.”