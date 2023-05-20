Town of Silverthorne awards grants to 11 businesses
The town of Silverthorne has awarded $53,000 in business improvement grants to 11 local businesses to help pay for site improvements, architectural upgrades and other investments.
The program is in its 12th year and has awarded grants to 64 local businesses to date.
The funds are aimed at improving the town’s economic vibrancy by supporting business improvements that bring new jobs and have benefits for the community.
The 11 business recipients are:
- Alpine Earth Gardens
- Bluebird Market
- Summit County Elks Lodge #2561
- House of Vibes Coffee & Curio
- Just Sent It
- Sauce on the Blue
- Angry James Brewery
- Gore Range Fabrications
- Mountain Melt
- Silverthorne Veterinary Hospital
- The Sports Buffet
The town solicited applications from businesses in January which were then reviewed by its Business Grants Committee, which issued funding recommendations to the town council.
