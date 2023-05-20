Town of Silverthorne awards grants to 11 businesses

The town of Silverthorne has awarded $53,000 in business improvement grants to 11 local businesses to help pay for site improvements, architectural upgrades and other investments.

The program is in its 12th year and has awarded grants to 64 local businesses to date.

The funds are aimed at improving the town’s economic vibrancy by supporting business improvements that bring new jobs and have benefits for the community.

The 11 business recipients are:

Alpine Earth Gardens

Bluebird Market

Summit County Elks Lodge #2561

House of Vibes Coffee & Curio

Just Sent It

Sauce on the Blue

Angry James Brewery

Gore Range Fabrications

Mountain Melt

Silverthorne Veterinary Hospital

The Sports Buffet

The town solicited applications from businesses in January which were then reviewed by its Business Grants Committee, which issued funding recommendations to the town council.