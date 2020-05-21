Town of Silverthorne reminds drivers to watch for children in streets as weather warms | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Town of Silverthorne reminds drivers to watch for children in streets as weather warms

News News |

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

With the recent warm weather, the town of Silverthorne has put out messaging on social media to remind drivers to use caution and to watch out for children who might be playing near the street.

Parents are asked to remind children to “look left, right and left again” before crossing, to watch for cars, to move from the street if cars are coming and to not use phones or headphones in the street.

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Crime and Public Safety
See more