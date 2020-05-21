Town of Silverthorne reminds drivers to watch for children in streets as weather warms
With the recent warm weather, the town of Silverthorne has put out messaging on social media to remind drivers to use caution and to watch out for children who might be playing near the street.
Parents are asked to remind children to “look left, right and left again” before crossing, to watch for cars, to move from the street if cars are coming and to not use phones or headphones in the street.
