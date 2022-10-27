Town of Silverthorne swears in its first assistant police chief

Sgt. Rachel Dunaway was sworn in as Silverthorne's assistant police chief on Oct. 26, 2022.

Town of Silverthorne/Courtesy photo

The town of Silverthorne has sworn in its first assistant chief of police., Sgt. Rachel Dunaway. She took on the role Oct. 16 and took her oath on Oct 26.

In the role, Dunaway will lead the department through day-to-day operations with a focus on meeting and maintaining the standards of being a state-accredited law enforcement organization, including community outreach, coordinating with other organizations in the county and maintaining standards in training and education. Dunaway will also assist Chief John Minor with additional projects including recruitment and retention programs.

Dunaway has worked for the Silverthorne Police Department for six years and has served in the role of sergeant for the past four years. Before working for Silverthorne, Dunaway was with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years, where she also served as a sergeant for 11 years. She has 23 years of experience in law enforcement and previously worked for the Breckenridge Police Department and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.