Track-filled weekend leads to fast times and top-10 finishes for Summit before state meet

Emily Koetteritz competes in the girls triple jump at the St. Vrain Hoka Invitational on Friday, May 13. Koetteritz placed 10th in the event and is scheduled to compete at the Colorado state track and field championships next week.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

The Summit track and field team was busy in its last week of the regular season as it competed in three meets over a span of two days in an effort to race a few more times to secure more state qualifications.

On Friday, May 13, the team had several athletes attend the highly-competitive St. Vrain Hoka Invitational in Longmont while the rest of the team attended the Joe Shields Invitational in Kremmling.

At the St. Vrain Invitational, the Tigers sent seven athletes who were looking to finish their events with a personal best and qualify for the state championship meet, which will take place from May 19-21.

Among the Tigers was senior Emily Koetteritz, who recently announced she will attend Western Colorado University after graduating later this spring. Koetteritz competed in three events at the meet, including the triple jump, the discipline she is anticipated to participate in at state.

Starting the day off for the Tigers in the 100-meter hurdles, Koetteritz got off to a great start, gliding over each hurdle with ease before clipping a few hurdles and stumbling on the final one. Koetteritz finished in a time of 17.86 seconds for 31st place in a meet that featured 90 teams from across the state of Colorado.

“I felt good with my start but just kept clipping the hurdles,” Koetteritz said. “The last one I hit hard, and it threw me off which was very disappointing.”

Twenty minutes later, Koetteritz competed in the girl’s triple jump competition which featured 42 athletes. Koetteritz attempted to chase after her school-record-setting mark of 34 feet, 4 1/2 inches, but she said she didn’t feel poppy enough to reach that mark on Friday. Koetteritz had a best mark of 33 feet, 3 1/4 inches on her first attempt of the day. Despite not feeling great about her jumps, Koetteritz placed 10th overall.

Later in the afternoon, Koetteritz ran in the 300-meter hurdles. After a slow start, she closed the race hard to place second in her heat in a time of 49.98 seconds.

“It’s cool. The meet is really big, and it’s kind of shocking,” Koetteritz said of competing at the invitational as a senior.

The Tigers also had Cam Fox and Malachi Ryan run hurdles. Fox raced in the the 110-meter hurdles, where he placed 33rd in a time of 16.27 seconds. Ryan notched a top 40 finish in the 300-meter hurdles, placing 38th in a time of 44.27 seconds.

Cam Fox clears a hurdle during the boys 110-meter hurdles at the St. Vrain Hoka Invitational on Friday, May 13. Fox placed 33rd at the meet which featured 90 teams.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

In the premiere event of the night, the 1600-meter run, the Tigers had three athletes compete including junior Dom Remeikis, Joshua Shriver and Lucas Sudduth.

Shriver and senior Sudduth competed in the same heat, and both ran to personal bests. Shriver won the heat in a time of 4:42.68, and Sudduth ran 5:12.99.

Earlier in the 800-meter run, Sudduth was disappointed since he thought he failed to keep his streak alive — running a personal best in every meet this season. But Sudduth was able to keep the streak going in his final high school race. He ran to a personal best of 33 seconds.

Lucas Sudduth competes in the boy's 800-meter run at the St. Vrain Hoka Invitational on Friday, May 13. Sudduth concluded his high school track career with a 33 second personal best in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:12.99.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Competing in the second-to-last heat of the 1600-meter run, Remeikis sought out a solid 1600-meter race after struggling in the event for a majority of the season, and he came into the race with a plan. He wanted to relax the first two laps before slowly upping the pace the final 800-meters of the race.

Remeikis followed his plan to a T. He was patient early in the race, and on the final lap he put his speed on full display as he created a huge gap on the competition over the last 250 meters.

Joshua Shriver leads his heat of the boy's 1600-meter run at the St. Vrain Hoka Invitational on Friday, May 13. The race was Shriver's first 1600-meter race of the season, and he placed first in his heat in a time of 4:42.68.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Remeikis placed first in his heat in a time of 4:27.17, which was good enough for him to place 19th overall. The performance was close to four seconds faster than his season best and within a second of his lifetime best.

“I am super happy with it,” Remeikis said. “The last lap I was just thinking I was feeling good and wanted to go out on a high note, so I just sent it.”

Fresh off his heat-winning performance the night before, Remeikis ran to a state-qualifying time in the 800-meter run at the Last Chance meet at Jeffco Stadium’s track on Saturday, May 14. Remeikis ran 1:56.96, which is nearly a three second improvement on his personal best, and currently ranks him at eighth in the 4A state rankings.

The Tigers also dominated at the Joe Shields Invitational. The boys team placed fourth out of nine teams, and the girls placed first out of nine.

Leading the way was the team’s sprinters and hurdlers. In his last race as a senior, Aidan Collins got his first-ever win in the 300-meter hurdles when he ran a time of 45.90 seconds.

Collins later competed in the 100-meter dash, where four Tigers placed in the top 10. Collins placed sixth in a time of 12.19 seconds, River McClung placed fifth in 12.14 seconds, Liam Dalzell placed seventh in 12.42 second and Jack Stafford placed eighth in 12.48 seconds.

On the girls side, the Tigers had four first-place finishes. Cami Davis won two and Shannon Reed also won two of her own.

Davis placed first in the long jump with a top jump of 13 feet, 7 1/2 inches and then competed in the triple jump, where she jumped 30 feet, 6 inches.

Reed placed first in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes notching times of 14.45 seconds and 29.06 seconds, respectively.

Heading into the state meet, the Tigers have three athletes qualified in Remeikis, Koetteritz and Ella Hagen.

The Colorado state track and field meet will take place at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood from Thursday, May 19, through Saturday, May 21.