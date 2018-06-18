Traffic backed up on westbound I-70 near Vail Pass

Traffic is backed up on westbound I-70 east of Copper Mountain as the Colorado Department of Transportation works to replace barriers on the road, mill and repave sections of the highway.

There is currently only one lane open on the westbound side of the highway, and traffic is heavily congested from Frisco to the Vail Pass, according to Colin Remillard of the Colorado State Patrol. Eastbound traffic is unaffected by the work.

Motorists heading west should expect considerable delays.

The work is expected to be finished at around 4 p.m. today, according to Tracy Trulove at CDOT. But she noted that crews would return to the area to continue work from 6-10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Afterward the crews will head up the Vail Pass for more road work.