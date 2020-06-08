Traffic detour for French Street in Breckenridge during roadwork
A repair on French Street in Breckenridge at the southern intersection at Wellington Road is scheduled through Wednesday, June 10. Northbound traffic will be redirected north on Ridge Street, and southbound traffic will be detoured along Briar Rose and N. Harris Street. The closure will last for 48 hours and the road will not be reopened at night. The closure is due to a concrete crosspan repair.
