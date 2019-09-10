Traffic stop turns into massive meth bust in Glenwood Springs

Colorado State Patrol arrested a man after finding more than 100 pounds of meth in his vehicle Monday.

Kathy Newbould / Courtesy

A traffic stop along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Springs turned into a massive drug bust when Colorado State Patrol troopers found 100 pounds of methamphetamine in a Honda minivan.

The arresting trooper observed the driver, identified as Edgar Esquivel-Tecalco, 33, of California, making multiple traffic violations headed eastbound on I-70 just after noon Monday, according to CSP spokesperson Josh Lewis.

The driver allegedly “exhibited signs of criminal activity, gave consent to search his vehicle,” Lewis said. The search revealed numerous packages of the illicit drug, weighing in at more than 100 pounds.

“The suspect has since been taken into custody,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he was not aware of any weapons found in the vehicle.

The methamphetamine haul is far larger than a recent TRIDENT law enforcement action where 12 suspects were arrested.

In that bust, law enforcement agencies seized approximately 471.8 grams of heroin, 131.7 grams of methamphetamine, 54 grams of cocaine, and one loaded handgun from 12 suspects in August.

