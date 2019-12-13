Traffic updates: Eastbound I-70 reopens to tunnel, closes at Vail Pass

10:50 a.m. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Vail Pass because of a “major crash,” according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

10:45 a.m. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 have reopened after a crash east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

9:36 a.m. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Silverthorne.

9:12 a.m. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at mile marker 213 (Eisenhower Tunnel) because of a crash east of the tunnel. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

8:45 a.m. The Dam Road is closed between Dillon and Frisco.

