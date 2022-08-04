Intermittent, temporary rail closures due to wildfire mitigation planned for Frisco area

Fuel mitigation work planned for the area around the North Tenmile trail will close some trails in the area in September.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy image

Members of the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps will cut dead standing trees and create slash piles as part of a wildfire fuel reduction project near the North Tenmile Trail in Frisco starting Aug. 15.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and continue through the end of September, Frisco announced in a press release.

The work will occur on 17 acres of town of Frisco property surrounding the Frisco Water Tank, in a corridor adjacent to the North Tenmile Trail.

A flagger will close the trail temporarily whenever the crew is removing a tree within 1.5 tree-lengths from the trail to ensure the safety of workers and trail users. Each safety closure of the trail will last no longer than 30 minutes. Tree felling will not occur on weekends and all trails will remain completely open on those days.