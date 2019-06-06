Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park opens for summer

Trail Ridge Road, connecting the east and west sides of Rocky Mountain National Park, is now open for the summer.

Trail Ridge Road is now open for the summer season.

Wednesday afternoon officials from Rocky Mountain National Park released a statement confirming the opening of the alpine thoroughfare earlier in the day. While the scenic byway through one of the nation’s most popular national parks is open to motorized traffic park officials counseled caution as conditions on the road could worsen with weather changes.

“Due to melting snow on the road and the potential for freezing temperatures visitors should be prepared for icy conditions,” stated Park spokesperson Kyle Patterson. “At this time, night time closures will not be implemented. However, because weather conditions may change rapidly, night closures are possible.”

Federal authorities recommend anyone looking to travel across Trail Ridge Road comp prepared with contingency plans in the event the road is closed again due to weather. Motorists can check out the most up-to-date information on Trail Ridge Road’s status by calling the Trail Ridge Road recorded phone line at 970-586-1222.

According to park officials Trail Ridge Road, which is the highest paved, continuous road in the US and reach an elevation of 12,183-feet at its highest point. The road has historically opened on Memorial Day weekend though it has opened as early as May 7, in 2002, and as late as June 26, in 1943. The road officially closed for the winter season in 2018 on Oct. 31.