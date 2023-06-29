Traveling to the heart of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains? Here’s a travel and weather forecast for Fourth of July weekend.

Parade participants wave to the crowd as they ride on a human-powered motorcycle down Main Street during Frisco's annual July Fourth celebration on July 4, 2022.

Summit County is poised to remain a hotspot for Independence Day festivities with warm weather and heavy traffic forecast for this weekend.

Average temperatures are expected to hover around 70 degrees in lower elevation areas over the next several days, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Barjenbruch.

Friday, June 30, will mark the most active day for weather with the potential of scattered showers, thunderstorms and lightning.

But Saturday will be “about as good a day as we can expect for this time of year up in the High Country,” with mostly sunshine and the possibility of some isolated showers in the afternoon, Barjenbruch said.

Sunday through Tuesday, July 4, will remain warm, though more scattered showers could be on the way.

“For those recreating say on Dillon Reservoir, always be mindful of the skies if you see some stuff building up in the afternoon,” Barjenbruch said.

Microbursts, which are fast-moving storms driven by columns of sinking air, are common near Ten Mile Canyon and on the reservoir. On June 16, 2022, officials believe a microburst caused a man to be separated from his stand up paddleboard before he drown. On Aug. 7, 2014, a microburst caused 13 boats to capsize on Dillon Reservoir. In 2020, a local man’s sailboat capsized due to a storm that caused 4-foot waves due to 40 mph winds.

Lightning-producing storms can also catch hikers and recreationists off guard, producing deadly consequences, especially above tree line. Peaks and ridges can block views of storm clouds rolling in, so people spending time outside should check the weather and plan to be below tree line before storms are expected to hit.

Fire safety should also be front of mind for residents and visitors, Barjenbruch said.

Following above-average precipitation in May that continued into the beginning of June, Colorado’s mountain regions have since been gripped by a dry spell. Barjenbruch warned that “things can change rapidly, winds can pick up, and, before you know it, you can have a wildfire.”

The warm weather is likely to accompany a boost in traffic along the Interstate 70 corridor. Last year, more than 218,800 cars traveled through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels between July 1 and 5.

That Friday, July 1, marked the busiest day of the holiday weekend — a trend that is expected to hold this year.

“It is a heavy travel weekend, and it generally kicks off the summer tourist season,” said

CDOT spokesperson Bob Wilson, who added summer traffic through August tends to exceed that of the winter months.

While Friday is likely to be the busiest day, Tuesday, July 4, and Wednesday, July 5, could also yield heavy traffic as visitors return from their destinations, Wilson said.

Express lanes will be open and metering may be in place at the tunnel, Wilson said. Additionally, all construction and maintenance projects from midday Friday until Wednesday will be paused with the exception of emergency operations.

AAA Colorado spokesperson Skyler McKinley anticipates late afternoons to see the highest traffic volume over the coming days as workers and commuters mix with vacation travelers.

“This is historically a road trip holiday and will continue to be a road trip holiday,” McKinley said. “It is going to be busy out there.”

The holiday weekend is likely to build on a post-COVID surge in visitation for Colorado’s High Country and the state at large. Denver continues to rank among the top summer travel destinations in the United States, serving as a gateway to the High Country and beyond, McKinley said.

CDOT data shows that since 2019, total traffic at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels between July 1 and July 5 has increased by tens of thousands of cars.

“The American West rose to the top of the destinations list when it came to the pandemic because people wanted to spread out. They perceived it as much safer than big cities,” McKinley said. “I think that will have forever changed the travel landscape for Colorado.”