Treacherous mountain travel causes crashes, massive traffic as snow and spring-breakers hit roadways

Drivers traversing the state's mountain roads this weekend can expect scenic views of snow-adorned trees lining miles and miles of blaring red brake lights.

Poor road conditions combined with droves of spring breakers are expected to make the mountain commute difficult, to put it lightly, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

On Friday afternoon, multiple crashes closed both lanes of Interstate 70 near Vail Pass. As of nearly 2:30 p.m., westbound and eastbound lanes on the interstate had reopened.

Details about the number of crashes or any potential injuries were not immediately available.

Snow is making the roads wet and slushy with snow-packed conditions at higher elevations near Vail and Copper Mountain.

Even when the storm moves through the mountains, heavy traffic is still expected.

"The interstate's road surface should become dry and clear up for Saturday and Sunday," CDOT I-70 operations manager Patrick Chavez said. "Spring breakers, both out-of-state and local, will certainly have an impact on traffic volumes, especially during peak commuting hours when vehicles are heading west to ski areas in the morning, and then in the evening when they're headed east back home."

