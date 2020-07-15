Treasurer’s office sees 50% increase in property tax delinquency
People who have not paid their property taxes should soon recieve a notice from the Summit County Treasurer’s Office.
The office mailed 3,200 delinquent property tax notices to owners this year, according to a news release. The number of notices mailed is up 50% from 2019. The increase is likely due to the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus, the release said.
In the release, Summit County Treasurer Ryne Scholl said he has waived interest on the taxes through July 31. The policy is open to anyone except accounts whose taxes are remitted by a mortgage company through a tax payer’s escrow account. The policy also doesn’t apply to accounts in which the taxes are remitted by a title company as part of a real estate closing, according to the release.
The list of delinquent properties can be found on the treasurer’s website. Property owners also can use the website to submit their payments free of interest on or before July 31.
