Tree-o musical ensemble returns to Breckenridge

Tree-o will perform in the Blue River this weekend. The group usually plays in trees along trails but adapted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo from Breckenridge Creative Arts

Though the Breckenridge International Festival of Arts was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, some mainstays of the event are able to occur. Tree-o, a musical ensemble consisting of cellist Russick Smith, violinist Karen Lauffer and mandolinist Kevin Larkin, has returned for a series of pop-up concerts.

However, rather than perform in trees on popular trails, the group will perform in the Blue River next to the Riverwalk Center from Friday, Aug. 21, through Sunday, Aug. 23.

Each performance will be joined with educational sessions about water from High County Conservation Center. Visit BreckCreate.org for more information.