Triple Bypass bike race to close roads, US Highway 6 over Loveland Pass on Saturday

With the Ten Mile Range's iconic Peaks 1 and 2 in view in the background behind Lake Dillon, a cyclist ascends Swan Mountain Road during the 2018 Triple Bypass bike race. This year's bike race will see closures to U.S. 6 Loveland Pass and Swan Mountain Road for the majority of the day.

Courtesy Byron Swezy, Dragonfruit Media | Special to The Daily

A full closure of U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass will go into effect at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, in order to accommodate the Triple Bypass bike race. The road will remain closed in both directions until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone needing to access either Loveland Ski Area or Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will be allowed through the closure — but only from the west side of Loveland Pass.

Hazmat trucks will need to remain on Interstate 70 and proceed through the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel at the top of the hour.

Additionally, Swan Mountain Road will be closed to westbound traffic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Eastbound traffic will remain open.

The Triple Bypass is a nearly 110 mile bike race that travels over Juniper, Loveland and Vail mountain passes. Participants gain over 10,000 feet of elevation and spend plenty of time pedaling in the thin air above 10,000 feet.