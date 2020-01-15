Trout Unlimited Fly Fishing Film Tour returns Feb. 29 to Silverthorne

An angler holds a rainbow trout before releasing the fish back into the Blue River.

Summit Daily file

The Silverthorne Pavilion will host Summit County’s stop on the Trout Unlimited Fly Fishing Film Tour at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

In its 13th year, the Fly Fishing Film Tour, which makes dozens of stops across the world, is regarded as the preeminent exhibition of fly-fishing cinema.

Films that are featured in this year’s tour include fishing video from Alaska to Florida, South Dakota to French Polynesia, British Columbia to the coast of Australia and more.

Tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com/event/silverthorne-co-36881. Tickets also can be purchased in person at Cutthroat Anglers, The Colorado Angler, Mountain Angler or Breckenridge Outfitters.