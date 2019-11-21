Trucking industry vendors to hold Winter Parts Expo in Silverthorne

A snow plow moves a pile of snow at the Sapphire Point pull-off Oct. 29 in Dillon.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

SILVERTHORNE — Driving through the mountains can be a challenge under the best of circumstances, but for commercial drivers heading through the area with big trucks during winter conditions, it can be even more dangerous and even harder on their vehicles.

One group is hoping to help out with those problems, seeking to bring together local trucking vendors and their customers to provide a look at the most up-to-date safety features for the trucking industry and help create better connections for customers moving forward.

“The services that are provided just to get people to and from the mountains takes a valiant effort from everyone,” said Josh Hicks, a parts sales manager for Murphy-Hoffman Co. Kenworth – Denver, a services and parts distributor for the trucking industry. “If we can help provide them with better technology, better communications and better services, it could really improve operations.”

Hicks and MHC Denver, along with MHC Grand Junction and Regional Vice President Josh Schwartz, will be hosting their first Winter Parts Expo on Dec. 17 at the Silverthorne Pavilion.

The event is free and open to the public, though Hicks noted that vendors in the area are gearing up to pitch to customer bases from Summit, Eagle and Grand counties, as well as other areas around the Western Slope, and will provide valuable opportunities for customers in construction and excavating, repair diesel facilities and municipal governments along with other public sectors like school districts.

“Collaboration is our theme for 2020,” Hicks said. “The whole idea behind this is to acknowledge the efforts of this community in the Rocky Mountain Territory and get them all together. … When you get a community like that together, they can stir up ideas and really get a better knowledge of different tools and resources available to them. By the time they leave, they’re going to know, ‘When I need Y, I’m going to call this guy’ or ‘When I need X, I’ll call that guy.’ It would be cool to correlate that vendor relationship to a specific person.”

Hicks noted that there would be about 15 vendors in attendance at the expo, including big brands operating in the area like Haldex, Pewag, ECCO, Cat, Jost, Road Force and more.

Hicks said the event would include product giveaways and live demos for vendors to get a chance to show off their parts, particularly safety equipment necessary for driving through mountain passes.

“There’s going to be vendors set up showing really cool and innovating things,” Hicks said. “I always say ICU — innovative, creative and unique to where we’re going to be specific to that market. In this case, the mountain territory. … These vendors specifically that are there provide those safety items for customers to have the safety they need up here to thrive.”

The expo will run from 5:30–8 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Silverthorne Pavilion. In addition to live demonstrations, there also will be contest drawings, door prizes, food, beer, wine and more. For more information, email Josh Hicks at josh.hicks@mhc.com.