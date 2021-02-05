Trujillo shines for Tigers at Steamboat-Glenwood Springs tri meet

Summit wrestler PJ Trujillo pins Nathan Sandoval in 1 minute and 45 seconds in a dual against Glenwood Springs in Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Photo by Shelby Reardon / Steamboat Pilot & Today

Summit Tigers sophomore PJ Trujillo won both of his matches versus his Steamboat Springs and Glenwood Springs opponents at Thursday night’s Steamboat tri meet in Steamboat Springs.

Wrestling in the 120-pound weight division, Trujillo won by fall at 1 minutes and 45 seconds versus Nathan Sandoval of Glenwood Springs. Trujillo also won by fall against Steamboat’s Kaleb Young at 4 minutes.

Battling a shoulder injury, Summit senior leader Giovanni Marquez (113 pounds) wrestled only once Thursday night, pinning Jairo Achovarria of Glenwood Springs at 2:56. In the Tigers’ other matchups versus Glenwood Springs, Jamie Gonzalez (126 pounds) won by fall at 45 seconds versus Nathan Sandoval, Sylas Marsteller wrestled up at 152 pounds to defeat Kodiak Kellogg with a fall at 2:47, and Ethan Sicat pinned Malachi Sandoval at 2:58 in an extra, non-weight-specific match.

Against Steamboat Springs, Aidan Collins won a 12-1 majority decision at 126 pounds versus Archer Bosick and Wylam Moratta won a 9-6 decision versus Henry Dismuke at 170 pounds.

The Tigers are next slated to wrestle in a tri meet at home at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.