Trujillo shines through Summit wrestling’s weekend struggles

Summit wrestler PJ Trujillo pinned Nathan Sandoval in one minute and 45 seconds in a dual against Glenwood Springs in Steamboat Springs in early February. Trujillo, a sophomore, is undefeated on the season after another dominating win Saturday, Feb. 27.

Photo by Shelby Reardon / Steamboat Pilot & Today

With the regional meet in Pagosa Springs on tap for next weekend, the Summit High School wrestling team struggled Friday, Feb. 26, at Coal Ridge and Saturday, Feb. 27, in Eagle.

It was 120-pounder PJ Trujillo who was the most successful wrestler for Summit on Saturday after he was unable to wrestle at Coal Ridge on Friday due to a lack of transportation for the Leadville resident. Trujillo, a sophomore and state qualifier at a lighter weight class last year, dominated Owen Koontz of Battle Mountain before a forfeit win versus Central.

Tigers head coach Pete Baker said Trujillo — who’s undefeated on the season — got a pinfall win in the second period on a reversal and chicken wing once he put Koontz to his back. That came after a first period when Trujillo dominated on points.

“Out of everybody on the team, PJ’s looking the best,” Baker said. “He’s the healthiest. Part of me wishes that we was wrestling at 113s. He’s certified for 113s. He might be a little small at 120, but he is coming to practice at 127. So maybe 120s is the best weight for him.

“He’s wrestling, I’d like to say a little more mature. But with the way COVID is with his school and where he lives, he’s only making it to practice three days out of the week sometimes. The downfall leading into the tournament next weekend is he doesn’t have the same mat time.”

The Tigers’ other top wrestler, 113-pound senior Gio Marquez, also won on a forfeit against Central. Marquez defeated Richard Puerto in his only full match of the weekend, scoring several takedowns against Puerto before he put the opponent on his hip, shot a half nelson on Puerto’s arm and shoulder before a pin.

“It was a pretty good match for Gio,” Baker said. “We pulled him last night (at Coal Ridge). He tweaked his shoulder wrestling Moffat County, and we pulled him from competition. So it was an injury loss. He said his shoulder is sore, so for him going into regionals, it’s going to be a lot of work. He’s definitely going into the regional meet, but he’s not 100%.”

Marquez is far from the only banged up Tigers wrestler, as Aidan Collins suffered an injury Saturday that also forced him out of action. The Tigers also have top wrestler Luca Rizo out due to injury.

Baker said he believes all Tigers wrestlers will grapple at regionals in this COVID-19-shortened season. That includes 152-pounder Sylas Marsteller, who struggled in losses Saturday after pinning Landon Brewer of Coal Ridge in 52 seconds Friday night.