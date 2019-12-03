Try your hand at axe throwing at this new Breckenridge business

The new axe throwing facility in Breckenridge, Mtn Axe, is tentatively scheduled to open Thursday, Dec. 12.

Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge has escape rooms, pottery painting, theaters and yoga for those who want a non-skiing activity to do in-town. But John Cronin saw a hole in the market for another kind of activity: axe throwing, a sport that originated in Canada and has gained popularity in the U.S.

Cronin first came to Breckenridge in the 1990s and moved to town full-time in 2008. He said he previously had worked in corporate jobs, in the sports marketing business and as an entrepreneur. He said he wanted to bring an extreme, action activity to Breckenridge that would allow groups of friends, families or co-workers to do something fun and unusual. When he visited an axe-throwing facility in Denver, he knew the activity would be perfect for Breckenridge.

“It fits within the mountains.” Cronin said. “It’s a mountain activity. It’s a very empowering experience.”

Cronin wrote a business plan within 30 days of visiting the axe-throwing facility in Denver and is naming his new business Mtn Axe Breckenridge. While many axe-throwing businesses are in warehouses, Cronin wanted the space to be warm as well as have a higher-end feel. He is marketing the business as “extreme family fun,” and children as young as 10 are allowed to participate.

Mtn Axe is setting up shop in the old Goods clothing store building, 105 S. Main St. Cronin expects the facility to open this month, with a tentative date of Thursday, Dec. 12. The space also will feature a separate gelato business.

The axe-throwing experience is meant to be controlled and interactive, so each group will be assigned a guide, who serves as a coach and will stay with the group to give pointers and take photos. The facility is built with 13 axe-throwing targets and will accommodate 52 axe-throwers per hour.

“Safety is No. 1 for everything we’ve chosen to do,” Cronin said, referencing how the target areas are set up with cages and other safety features.

Mtn Axe Breckenridge target areas are set up with cages and other safety features.

Courtesy photo

Cronin said the business is reservation-based at mtnaxe.com but walk-ins are also welcome. The cost is $40 per hour per person, and Cronin said some local and social media-based discounts will be available.

Cronin plans to start an axe-throwing league in January, so a locals season pass will be available for those who want to come back at a discounted price. There also is an ADA compatible target area in the building.

In addition to creating a fun experience for locals and visitors, Cronin said he wants to give back to the community by paying a livable wage, offering health insurance within the coming year and supporting initiatives surrounding trees and youths. The starting pay for employees of Mtn Axe is $20 per hour plus tips, he said.