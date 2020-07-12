Tuesday Morning in Silverthorne to remain open despite national closures
SILVERTHORNE — Tuesday Morning, a home decor store located at the Summit Place Shopping Center in Silverthorne, will stay open despite nationwide closures of the chain.
The store is closing 150 locations nationwide after filing for bankruptcy, according to a news release from Kornfeld Real Estate, the owner of the shopping center.
Kornfeld Real Estate was able to reach an agreement with the retailer to keep the store open.
Tuesday Morning is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, it’s open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the store’s website.
