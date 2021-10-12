Tuesday storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow

A storm on Tuesday, Oct. 12, is expected to bring up to 6 inches of snow to Summit County.

National Weather Service meteorologist Caitlyn Mensch said the storm would likely bring about one-half inch of snow to lower elevations in the county and about 6 inches to the high peaks throughout Tuesday and Wednesday morning, Oct. 13.

Another storm is rolling in on Thursday, Oct. 14, but Mensch said it would probably be less impactful and bring lighter accumulations. She estimated that snow totals for Thursday’s storm could be between one-half inch and 4 inches.

Daily high temperatures throughout the week are expected to be chilly, reaching 42 degrees in Frisco Wednesday, 40 degrees Thursday and 38 degrees Friday before warming back up to 54 degrees Saturday.

Mensch said it is likely to be a quiet weekend on the weather front, with no snow expected after Thursday.