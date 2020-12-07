Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage of fallen firefighter Ken Jones

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday, Dec. 7, that the group had successfully paid off the mortgage on the home of Ken Jones, a local firefighter who died a year ago.

On Dec. 7, 2019, Summit Fire & EMS firefighter Ken Jones died after falling from a five-story building while fighting a fire near Copper Mountain Resort. Jones, 46, was a 20-year veteran with the service.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation stepped up to help Jones’ family after his death.

“I am overjoyed, and it is still, honestly, unbelievable,” Keri Jones, Ken’s wife, said in a news release. “I am grateful for all the generous and good people in the world.”

The foundation is named in honor of New York City Fire Department Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died responding to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. The group helps to financially support the families of military and first responders who have died in the line of duty.

To date, the foundation has spent more than $125 million to help support families, including taking over the mortgages on 250 homes across the United States.

“While nothing will replace the loss of a husband and father, we hope lifting this financial burden will help make the holidays a little brighter,” Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers, said in the release.

For more information or to support the foundation, visit Tunnel2Towers.org.