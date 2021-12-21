Turkey Day 5K raises over $6K
Frisco’s eighth annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K raised over $6,000 for Frisco Elementary’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics program. The event drew over 1,300 runners, walkers, dogs and strollers on a chilly Thanksgiving morning.
The $6,530 check was presented to Frisco Elementary staff and students Dec. 13 by the town of Frisco and The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
