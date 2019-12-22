TV show to feature Colorado Mountain College avalanche science program | SummitDaily.com

TV show to feature Colorado Mountain College avalanche science program

News | December 22, 2019

Staff report

“Colorado Avalanches: The Science Behind the Slides” features Colorado Mountain College’s avalanche science program and details the historic March avalanche cycle.

The program will air three times:

  • 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, on KDVR Fox 31
  • 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, on KWGN Channel 2
  • 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, on KWGN Channel 2

