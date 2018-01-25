Two arrested in Edwards stabbing death; man, woman fled but were quickly arrested

EDWARDS — Two people are in jail following a stabbing death late Wednesday night, Jan. 24.

The call came in at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Pilgrim Downs neighborhood, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man and woman fled the scene before Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from several other agencies arrived.

However, authorities quickly located the man and woman, and they were taken into custody, said Amber Barrett, community affairs deputy with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came from a residence in the Pilgrim Downs area of Lake Creek in Edwards.

As law enforcement arrived on scene, the situation quickly changed into an active crime scene. The scene was quickly secured, and the suspects were found and arrested.

Investigators were on the scene through the night, Barrett said.

The Sheriff’s Office sent an Eagle County alert late Wednesday, advising people in the Lake Creek area to stay inside, or “shelter in place.”

The names of the man and woman arrested, and the stabbing victim, have not yet been released.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.