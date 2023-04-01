Two bodies found at Sun Outdoors in Granby
Sky-Hi News
Granby Police Department discovered two bodies inside a commercial vehicle parked at a Sun Outdoors RV site on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene for a welfare check at approximately 1 p.m. on March 31 where they found two deceased occupants in a commercial transport vehicle.
The identities of the deceased and their cause of death have not been released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing by the Granby Police Department and the Grand County Coroner’s Office.
This is believed to be an isolated incident and there are no public safety concerns, according to police.
An autopsy is scheduled for next week to determine the cause of death.
This story is from SkyHiNews.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.