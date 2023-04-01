Two bodies found at Sun Outdoors in Granby

Grand County coroners on the scene at Sun Outdoors in Granby on Friday, March 31, 2023, where two dead bodies were discovered inside a commercial vehicle.

ara Alatorre/Sky-Hi News

Granby Police Department discovered two bodies inside a commercial vehicle parked at a Sun Outdoors RV site on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene for a welfare check at approximately 1 p.m. on March 31 where they found two deceased occupants in a commercial transport vehicle.

The identities of the deceased and their cause of death have not been released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing by the Granby Police Department and the Grand County Coroner’s Office.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and there are no public safety concerns, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week to determine the cause of death.

This story is from SkyHiNews.com .