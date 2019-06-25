Two cars stolen in Avon; one recovered nearby, another in Frisco

AVON — Police are investigating two vehicle thefts that occurred Sunday night or Monday morning in Avon.

The first car, a black Range Rover, was stolen from Nottingham Road and was damaged as it left the parking lot, said Avon Police Chief Greg Daly.

The Range Rover was abandoned on the Red and White access road north of Wildridge. Daly said it seems that the perpetrator or perpetrators attempted unsuccessfully to repair a flat tire.

A second vehicle, a white Dodge Durango, was stolen from Wildridge Road. It was recovered Monday morning in the parking lot of the Frisco Safeway.

Police believe both vehicles were unlocked, with the key fobs inside, Daly said.

Police have not definitively linked the crimes, but they believe they were committed by the same person or people, Daly said.

Daly encouraged residents to make sure their vehicles are secured.

The incidents remain under investigation.