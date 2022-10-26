Two Craig women arrested in seizure of two pounds of methamphetamine, over 500 fentanyl pills

CRAIG — Two women were arrested Monday, Oct. 24, in Craig on felony drug distribution charges, according to local law enforcement.

According to police, an investigation conducted by the All Crimes Enforcement Team led to the arrests of two women who are residents of Craig.

According to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers stopped a vehicle carrying both women on Monday, Oct. 24 at Victory Way and Taylor Street.

During the traffic stop, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit Odin allegedly alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search then reportedly revealed more than two pounds of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine and approximately 580 pills containing fentanyl.

Both women were booked into the Moffat County Jail on felony drug distribution charges. Moffat County Jail booking reports show that one of the women was released on Oct. 24 on bond. The other is currently in custody on a $100,000 bond.

Both women were charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as the unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance. One of them was also charged with keeping, maintaining or making a controlled substance available.

It was not clear Wednesday if either defendant has retained an attorney.

In a news release, local authorities said fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 107,622 American died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

