Two Frisco businesses fight for funding in statewide competition for entrepreneurs, startups

Two businesses from Summit County are in the running for funding to support their business ventures as part of a competition that supports entrepreneurs in Colorado.

The Founder Coopetition combines the ideas of cooperation and competition, using a hybrid of the two words for its name, to act as a business accelerator program for early-stage businesses in rural Colorado.

Participating companies will get exposure to educational programming that prepares them for funding eligibility, including venture capital, small business loans and state grants.

Stay Loci and Knome, both based in Frisco, have joined nine other companies in the running for funding.

Stay Loci is a website that helps remote workers find lodging. The website allows hosts to list their properties and lets guests view properties and directly message hosts if they are interested. Once a match is made, background and credit checks begin and an online lease is agreed upon. Then, the parties are able to review each other to add accountability.

Knome is an automated marketing platform that helps real estate professionals connect and engage with clients. The app uses artificial intelligence to turn home data to provide customers expert guidance around the property’s needs. Knome provides customized content for each home, including curated emails and suggestions for improvements, customizations and enhancements for the property.

The competition will conclude May 19, and the $5,000 grant winners will be announced shortly after. For more information, visit FounderCoopetition.com .