Two injured in single-vehicle crash north of Silverthorne

Emergency crews with Summit Fire & EMS respond to a single vehicle crash north of Silverthorne on June 23, 2020.

Courtesy Summit Fire & EMS

Two individuals were hospitalized after a car crash north of Silverthorne Tuesday afternoon, according to Summit Fire & EMS.

At about 1:30 p.m., Summit Fire & EMS and the Colorado State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 9 north of Silverthorne. A car drove off the road and crashed into some nearby boulders, according to Steve Lipsher, public information officer for Summit Fire & EMS.

Lipsher said emergency crews had to extricate the two passengers using Jaws of Life, a hydraulic rescue tool used to rip open doors and cut through metal. A male passenger was airlifted to a Denver area hospital, and a female passenger was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. Both suffered injuries.

Investigators believe the crash may have been caused because of a medical incident suffered by the driver, according to Colin Remillard, a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol.

