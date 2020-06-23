Two injured in single-vehicle crash north of Silverthorne
Two individuals were hospitalized after a car crash north of Silverthorne Tuesday afternoon, according to Summit Fire & EMS.
At about 1:30 p.m., Summit Fire & EMS and the Colorado State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 9 north of Silverthorne. A car drove off the road and crashed into some nearby boulders, according to Steve Lipsher, public information officer for Summit Fire & EMS.
Lipsher said emergency crews had to extricate the two passengers using Jaws of Life, a hydraulic rescue tool used to rip open doors and cut through metal. A male passenger was airlifted to a Denver area hospital, and a female passenger was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. Both suffered injuries.
Investigators believe the crash may have been caused because of a medical incident suffered by the driver, according to Colin Remillard, a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol.
